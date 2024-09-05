Sports

EPL: Liverpool Here To Win Title –Van Dijk Sends Message To Man City, Arsenal

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 54 mins ago
0 1 minute read

Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool defender, has issued a strong warning to Manchester City and Arsenal over the title competition this season.

Liverpool dominated Manchester United in Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League away triumph at Old Trafford.

The Reds scored three goals without a reaction from the home side, handing their archrivals their second defeat in three meetings this season.

Luis Diaz scored twice in the first, with Mohamed Salah supplying both assists, putting the Reds in control.

They maintained their lead after the break, with only Salah’s 55th-minute effort to show for it.

Van Dijk emphasized that Liverpool is not merely entering the league to make up the numbers, but to win it.

He also said that Manchester United were lucky to have gone home with only 3 goals.  It’s a proud moment,” he told Sky Sports.

“What pleased me the most was the performance from start to finish. We dominated and should have scored more. Winning 3-0 is a big improvement from last year. “I’m not competing in any competition just to compete. I want to win. We came up against a very good team in Man City and Arsenal.”

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 54 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

US Open: Emma Navarro Stuns Coco Gauff, Ending Title Defence

52 mins ago

Luis Suarez Retires From International Football

56 mins ago

8th National Youth Games, Asaba 2024: Media Accreditation Opens for Sports Journalists

58 mins ago

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sports Minister Apologizes To Nigerians After Disastrous Outing

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button