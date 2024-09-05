EPL: Liverpool Here To Win Title –Van Dijk Sends Message To Man City, Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool defender, has issued a strong warning to Manchester City and Arsenal over the title competition this season.

Liverpool dominated Manchester United in Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League away triumph at Old Trafford.

The Reds scored three goals without a reaction from the home side, handing their archrivals their second defeat in three meetings this season.

Luis Diaz scored twice in the first, with Mohamed Salah supplying both assists, putting the Reds in control.

They maintained their lead after the break, with only Salah’s 55th-minute effort to show for it.

Van Dijk emphasized that Liverpool is not merely entering the league to make up the numbers, but to win it.

He also said that Manchester United were lucky to have gone home with only 3 goals. It’s a proud moment,” he told Sky Sports.

“What pleased me the most was the performance from start to finish. We dominated and should have scored more. Winning 3-0 is a big improvement from last year. “I’m not competing in any competition just to compete. I want to win. We came up against a very good team in Man City and Arsenal.”