Luis Suarez Retires From International Football

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has announced his retirement from international football, confirming his final game will be against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier.

At 37, Suarez, who fought back tears during his announcement, leaves as Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 caps.

“I believe this is the right time,” Suarez reflected on his decision, stating his desire to enjoy his last match as much as he did his debut in 2007 against Colombia.

“That 19-year-old kid is now a veteran,” he added, acknowledging his journey and commitment to Uruguay.

Suarez competed in nine major tournaments, which served as highlights of his international career.

During the 2010 World Cup, he was notorious for handling the ball on the line, which resulted in a red card.

However, in the end, the penalty shootout helped Uruguay progress to the semifinals.

His leadership shone at the 2011 Copa America where he was instrumental in Uruguay’s victory, finishing as the tournament’s second top scorer.

His career did not, however, come without controversy. After biting an opponent during the 2014 World Cup, Suarez was banned for four months and did not play in any more games.

Suarez participated in five Copa America competitions in addition to the World Cups in 2018 and 2022, despite these difficulties.

“We went through difficult moments. There were many, especially after my mistake in 2014,” Suarez said, reflecting on his career, adding that he remains proud of his contributions to Uruguayan football. Suarez’s retirement marks the end of an era for Uruguay, leaving behind a legacy as one of the country’s most prolific and controversial football figures.