8th National Youth Games, Asaba 2024: Media Accreditation Opens for Sports Journalists

In anticipation of the highly predictable 8th National Youth Games set to take place in Asaba, Delta State, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has officially announced the commencement of media accreditation for sports journalists.

The Local Organizing Committee in a statement on Monday, outlined the essential guidelines for journalists to secure their accreditation.

The statement said journalists interested in covering the event are required to initiate their accreditation process by sending a message via WhatsApp to the Manager of Accreditation, Mrs. Franca Okonma at 0803 351 5674.

It added that the application must include the journalist’s full name, the organization they represent, their state of practice, and a recent passport photograph.

These details are crucial to ensure that the accreditation process is seamless and efficient.

The LOC has also set a deadline for approval notifications, with applicants expected to receive confirmation of their accreditation status on or before September 7.

Accredited journalists will then be able to collect their accreditation tags upon arrival at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, the main venue for the games.

To collect the tags, journalists must present proof of identification and a letter of assignment from their organization’s Sports Editor or Head of Sports.

However, the LOC has warned that due to the limited seating capacity of the Media Tribune and Media Centre, only a restricted number of accreditations will be granted.

This makes it imperative for journalists to adhere strictly to the registration guidelines and secure their approval well in advance. The 8th National Youth Games promise to be a landmark event, bringing together young athletes from across the country to showcase their talents. With media accreditation now open, the countdown to this exciting sporting event in Asaba has officially begun.