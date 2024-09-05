Khana CTC Chair Moves To End Insecurity, Launches Neighborhood Watch

As part of efforts to intensify the fight against insecurity, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Amb. Marvin Yobana, has announced that Neighborhood Watch would be launched this weekend.

The chairman stated this today, at the council secretariat, during a stakeholders meeting with traditional rulers, CDC executives and youths groups.

In his address, the chairman who expressed his preparedness to work with his people as a family, also charged them to be law abiding and desist from criminal activities.

Yobana also emphasized his interest on human capacity building, providing adequate security and development of his people and the LGA.

Expressing their gratitude onbehalf of the traditional rulers, the paramount ruler of Nyo-wii Baen/Meae Bua Baen, HRH Mene Daniel Fyneface Nwidag, highly commended the CTC chairman, describing him as a blessing to the LGA.

In his appreciation, the CDC chairman of Yobeeri Community, Pastor Samson Baridaga, urged Yobana to contest the forthcoming LG Election, assuring that him and his household will vote for him.

Meanwhile, the Bangha Ward 7 Simplified Youths Movement has described Yobana’s appointment as the spokesperson for Council of Chairmen’s Forum as a wonderful testimony of his political progress and an opportunity for him to contribute in tackling the disturbing issues affecting the LGAs in the state.

The youths who represented the newly inaugurated members of the group, stated this when they paid a courtesy visit to the chairman to thank him for his fearless, visionary, transparent and intelligent leadership.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ward 7 Simplified Youth Leader, Mr. Goodluck Pyagbara, condemned the assertion that the Khana CTC chairman was running a non-inclusive government. In his response, Amb. Marvin Yobana assured that the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will complete his eight years tenure as governor and that Khana people will always support him.