Okrika CTC Chairman Unveils Empowerment Bonanza, Assures of Better Days Ahead

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council, Hon. Princess Ibiene Ogan, has again assured the people of Okrika that the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is committed to their well-being.

Speaking during the second phase of the council’s empowerment program at The Founder’s Park, Awolome-Biri, Okrika, on Sunday, Mrs. Ogan disclosed that the empowerment packages were just the beginning, with more goodies to come.

The program, part of the Concerned About Prosperity (CAP) project, aimed at empowering the people of Okrika, saw the distribution of various items, including 4 mini buses, 8 Keke tricycles, 12 motorcycles (1 each per ward), 12 saloon equipment sets (1 each per ward), 84 stoves (7 each per ward), 600 school bags (50 each per ward) and 600 water bottles (50 per ward).

Also distributed were 5 wooden boats, Cash empowerment of N12 million (N1 million each ward), and 396 bags of rice (33 per ward).

Hon. Ogan emphasized that the CAP project was designed to give the people of Okrika a sense of ownership and empowerment, following the Rivers First mantra of Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

She highlighted the committee’s achievements, including medical outreaches, empowerment of over a thousand Okrikans, holiday lessons for children, teacher training, and reactivation of abandoned water projects.

The chairman assured students in institutions of higher learning that they would soon receive their bursaries while also announcing a forthcoming youth summit to provide opportunities for skill acquisition and development.

Hon. Ogan thanked Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara for the opportunity to serve the people of Okrika, promising to continue serving and making them happy.

She also expressed gratitude to King Dr. Ateke Michael Tom, JP, Sekuro of Niger Delta and Amanyanabo of the Ancient Okochiri Kingdom, and other royal fathers for their support and roles in sustaining peace and development in Okrika, while also thanking Chief Adokie Amiesimaka, Owolo, MON, DSSRS, for his invaluable contributions and support.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Adokie Amiesimaka, commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his initiatives and people-oriented programs, saying,

“The Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people is evident in the various projects and programs he has initiated, and we are grateful for his leadership.”

Chief Amiesimaka also praised the Okrika CTC Chairman, Mrs. Ogan, for her efforts, which have seen improvements in infrastructures and human capital developments.

“Mrs. Ogan has done a great job in Okrika, and we are proud of her achievements. She has truly embodied the spirit of the Rivers First mantra,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries of the empowerment program who spoke to National Network expressed their gratitude and excitement.

P”I am so happy to receive this motorcycle, it will help me to start my own business and support my family,” said Mr. Emmanuel Amadi, a beneficiary from Ward 5.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Blessing Ikiriko, from Ward 3, said, “I am thrilled to receive this saloon equipment set, it will enable me to expand my business and employ others.” The event was spiced up by a thrilling cultural performance by the Amasawo Cultural Troup of Okrika, which added to the excitement and joy of the beneficiaries.