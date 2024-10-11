PDP Stalwart Commends Gov Fubara Over Leadership Style, Successful LG Council Election

A Political Stalwart in the state, Rt Hon Chief B. Paworiso Samuel-Horsfall has commended the Rivers state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership style especially his peaceful disposition which he noted, midwifed what he called the most peaceful, transparent and credible election in the state.

He stated this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend during the celebration of the recently sworn in grassroot leaders.

Chief Horsfall, a former National Assembly legislator and a two time pioneer commissioner for Environment & Natural resources and Ecological Matters in the state under Sir Dr Peter Odili’s administration said that governor Fubara has demystified his predecessor and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike through the successful conduct of the local government polls inspite of obvious distractions to halt the process.

He used the opportunity to advise the former Rivers governor to give peace a chance and concentrate on his Abuja assignment in the interest of all. He lamented that for Wike to resort to violence and destruction of what he contributed in building in the state is the height of irresponsibility.

Rt. Hon Horsfall hinted that at the appropriate time, the PDP and Rivers people who gave Wike everything he has will discipline him.

According to him,”for Wike to turn against the PDP and Rivers people that made himself what he is because of greed is the height of irresponsibility”.

On the alleged compromise of the Nigeria Police and the Judiciary in the feud between Fubara and Wike, the PDP Stakeholder said it is unfortunate that some political gladiators could descend this low because of greed to destroy the last hope of the common man.

He maintained that the constitutional duties of the Police is to protect lives and properties of the citizens at all times. He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Nyesom Wike to order or even sack him from his cabinet as according to him Wike’s actions are capable of truncating the nascent democracy in the country.

He equally called on the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to brace up and deal with corrupt judges who give conflicting rulings for pecuniary interest. “She should rise up and sanitize the system and restore hope for Nigerians”.

Rt Hon Horsfall who is also the leader of the “Simplified Movement”, Fubara’s support group in Asari Toru LGA of the state also used the opportunity to call on all well meaning Nigerians to advise Wike to allow Governor Fubara to deliver on his mandate, adding that Rivers people are happy with his governance and have promised to return him for a second tenure in office like others before him.

On why the Fubara administration appears to have backed down on its intention to probe the Wike administration which many thought would have silenced him and his supporters, Hon Horsfall disclosed that the administration appears to be taking its time on the matter but will surely embark on it at the appropriate time. He also made it known that the Council elections have come and gone, emphasizing that there is nothing anybody can do about it, adding that it is unfortunate that Wike played his party and supporters out of relevance.