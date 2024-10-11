Fubara Is A Case Study,  Gov. Bala Declares

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed had declared that the political sagacity of Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is a specimen for democratic study in Nigeria as he allowed opposition political party seamlessly win the local government elections in the State in a most credible, free and fair elections without his own political party, PDP, contesting.

Gov. Bala made the declaration while speaking to newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting with Gov. Siminalayi Fubara in Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum noted that he is in Rivers State on behalf of the governors to solidarize with the Rivers State Governor for developing strategies to navigate the turbulent political situation in the State in order to deliver governance irrespective of party allegiance or partisan considerations.

“I came on behalf of the governors to show solidarity to him for this very proactive democratic instinct that he developed which is a new manifestation in the political arena in Nigeria.”

He acknowledged the predicament of Gov. Fubara not having the structure of PDP in the State for certain reasons which necessitated his finding measures including allowing other political parties to participate in the political space so that there won’t be any vacuum, describing it as an auspicious and creative moves.

Senator Bala further affirmed that as the vice Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Gov. Fubara is still a member of the party, stressing that despite the fact that the party lost out at the Rivers local government elections, Governor Fubara has finally established himself as the governor of the State and has become the pride of all the governors in Nigeria.

“At the sub national level you cannot just ignore a governor.

A governor is the Chief Executive, so he can do anything, he can spring surprises. State is run by Governor at the sub national level even the federal government is a tenant.

Nigerians live in the States and the local government and that is why what he did, is very proactive and creative irrespective of the fact he knew his party would lose.”

He therefore called on those that won the election and sworn in to give their modest support to Gov. Fubara in order to succeed as they develop symbiotic relationship to work for the people.

He noted that all the PDP Governors are strongly behind Gov. Fubara, as the vice chairman and they are taking steps for reconciliation between him and the former governor of the State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“And certainly the governors are with the governor because this is our tradition and fraternity at the same time out of our own political history as a party that has a history of governance. We are still stretching our arms of reconciliation to his mentor, his friend and brother and also our colleague.”