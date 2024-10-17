Khana Council Chairman Places N2m Bounty On Killers Of Councillor’s Father

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Martins Nwigbo has placed a 2 million Naira bounty on information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the recent murder of Mr. Bennett Ndoonee, father of the councillor representing Ward 6.

Hon Nwigbo who stated this during the dedication of his victory to God at the Suanu Finimale Hall at the council secretarate Bori on Thursday, expressed deep sorrow over the violent act, stating, “Why should we always be in the news for the wrong reasons? When people ought to be celebrating, we are mourning.”

Nwigbo emphasized his commitment to justice, promising to use the full weight of the law to bring the perpetrators, their sponsors, and those who ordered the attack to justice.

“This case is personal to me, and I will not rest until they are apprehended,” he declared.

The Chairman criticized local law enforcement for their inaction during the attack, alleging that police officers were present but did nothing as gunmen fired upon unarmed citizens.

He linked the ongoing insecurity to the region’s underdevelopment, asserting that no meaningful progress can occur in an unsafe environment.

In a call to action, Nwigbo urged community members to collaborate with authorities by reporting any suspicious activities.

He outlined plans for youth empowerment programs to steer young people away from crime and promised to work on providing electricity to underserved areas.

In a broader effort to foster unity and development, Nwigbo announced the dissolution of all standing committees and appointments, demanding the immediate handover of all documents in their possession.

He also introduced new appointments, naming Dr. Henry Kpunee as the council’s secretary and Clifford Bariton as Chief of Staff.

In related news, Barr. Bright Firibeb, representing Ward 2, was elected as the Leader of the Legislative Assembly, marking a new chapter for the council.

Meanwhile, the Khana Council Secretariat has recently faced rampant looting and vandalism, with crucial items, including air-conditioning units and office furniture, stolen or destroyed.

The chairman has vowed to address these issues and ensure the safety and security of the local government facilities.

As the community grapples with these challenges, Nwigbo called for collaboration and peace, urging residents to voice their grievances directly to him or his team instead of spreading negativity about the local government. This tragic incident has overshadowed Nwigbo’s victory celebration, which he dedicated to God and the people of Khana.