Monarch Of Ele Kingdom Lauds National Network’s Progress

As activities marking the 20th anniversary of the National Network newspaper reaches its climax, the paramount ruler of Ele ancient Kingdom, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru has extended his warm congratulations to the management team, emphasizing the significance of their achievement and the journey of growth that led them to this milestone.

Speaking when he received the newspaper’s editorial team at his Port Harcourt residence on Monday, the king reflected on the humble beginnings of many successful businesses, sharing personal anecdotes from his own experience in the industry.

“It’s a very big achievement,” he remarked, underscoring the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges.

He went on: “Every beginning is hard, but if you are truly committed to your business and understand what you are doing, you will grow.”

King Felix highlighted the transformation of various companies, including his own, which started with minimal resources and evolved into major players in the Nigerian marine sector.

He noted that the journey to success is gradual, requiring dedication and hard work.

Despite a busy schedule, the monarch made a point to honor the newspaper’s invitation, demonstrating his commitment to community engagement.

“I don’t like disappointing people,” he said, explaining his decision to attend the celebration even amidst his prior commitments.

The king also acknowledged the importance of recognition within the industry, stating that awards serve not only as accolades but also as reminders of the responsibilities that come with success.

He encouraged the National Network team to continue fostering strong relationships as they moved forward.

In a touching moment, King Felix shared his personal connection to the newspaper, recalling challenges he faced in the past and how he appreciated the gradual growth both he and the publication have experienced.

Earlier in his speech, the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of National Network newspaper, Mr. Chris Konkwo said the editorial team had come to intimate the king on the epochal event which would hold on Friday, October 25, 2024 at Lasien Pavilion Royal, along Forces Avenue, Old GRA in Port Harcourt.

“Your Majesty, as we celebrate 20 years of dedicated service to journalism, we shall be honored to have your royal presence with us on the D-day.

“Your unwavering support for press freedom and your commitment to the development of Rivers State are a beacon of hope for our industry.

“We pledge to continue upholding the highest standards of journalism, telling the stories that need to be told and amplifying the voices of our people, just as Your Majesty has consistently done for your subjects.’” Others on the newspaper’s delegation include the Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev Canon Jerry Needam, Editor, Ken Asinobi, Polycarp Nwaeke, Joe Kalu, and Margret Ikiriko.