Health Is A Right, Not A Luxury, Says Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs

…As O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Takes 42nd Free Medical Mission to Bodo City

The Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services to underserved communities nationwide.

Dr Lulu-Briggs reiterated that health is a fundamental human right, not a luxury at the opening ceremony of its 42nd Free Medical held from September 23 to 27, in Bodo City, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The renowned philanthropist who was represented at the event by Ms Ibiere Akpana said that no individual should be denied medical care due to location or affordability.

The medical mission, organized in collaboration with Honourable Kenneth Kpedem, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area and his executive team at the General Hospital, Bodo City, provided comprehensive healthcare services to thousands of beneficiaries, including surgeries.

Dr Lulu-Briggs disclosed that the intervention coincided with the Foundation’s 23rd anniversary and followed the successful 40th medical mission in the Deken community, Gokana Local Government Area, where 3,750 individuals received free medical care.

“I am particularly joyful because we just celebrated our 23rd anniversary on September 21, 2024, and we also held a free medical mission at Degema Maximum Security Correctional Centre on September 16, where 355 inmates were treated, and the upgraded facilities we provided there were commissioned for use to the glory of God”, she said.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs acknowledged the support of the Rivers State Government, the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board, and partners, urging continued collaboration to address healthcare challenges in Nigeria.

“The current cost of living crisis has made healthcare unaffordable for many. We believe that by working together, we can build a brighter, healthier future for our communities,” Dr. Lulu-Briggs said.

She also stated that the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has provided humanitarian services to numerous communities across Rivers State, demonstrating its dedication to improving lives in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Hon. Kenneth Kpeden, commended the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for partnering with the council for the second phase of its free medical mission in Bodo City.

He commended the Foundation’s organization and recalled his first encounter with them during their outreach in Deken, Gokana.

He said, “I requested the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation to partner with us for this second phase after Deken because they were so organised. When I was called to serve, I made security, utility, and environment (health) my three main priorities. I included health because I bleed when I see people’s condition. Several people can’t even afford malaria treatment.

They buy over-the-counter medications, but you will receive quality treatments during this Mission. There will be tests to determine your type of malaria before you get medicines.

Despite the over 200 surgeries conducted at Deken, no life was lost. Even as people have come out for this Mission, no lives will be lost during the surgeries.”

Chairman of the occasion, Sir John Nalley, expressed his appreciation to the O.B. Lulu- Briggs Foundation and all partners involved in the five-day medical outreach while acknowledging the immense health needs in the community.

Drawing from his experience in government and civil service, he emphasized that government efforts alone are insufficient and welcomed the support of NGOs, philanthropists, and individuals with resources to help bridge the gap.

Kalley, a former Perm Sec and presently a member of the civil service commission, praised the collaborative spirit and selflessness of the partners, praying that God would replenish their resources and enable them to continue making a positive impact on people’s lives.

The Bishop of Ogoni Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Solomon Gberegbara and the paramount ruler of the Bodo community, King John B. Berebon, praised the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and the Gokana Local Government Council for providing free, quality, and accessible medical care to the people in their solidarity messages.

They noted it demonstrated their commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the community.

Some beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed gratitude to the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and Gokana council for the medical mission. They narrated its positive impact on their lives and the community’s health and wellbeing.

Londa Lemua, who was diagnosed with severe malaria and treated, said, “I’m grateful for the comprehensive medical attention I received without paying a dime. This generosity is a blessing, and I pray God rewards the Foundation for their kindness.” The Free Medical Mission is one of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s flagship programmes. Since 2005, it has delivered high-quality healthcare and counselling services to thousands in rural communities across the Niger Delta, including Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers States, treating over 152,000 individuals.