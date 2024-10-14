Film Festival Fever Hits Port Harcourt As RIFF 2024 is Unveiled

By Ken Asinobi

The Rivers International Film Festival (RIFF) is set to hold its second edition from October 24 to 27, 2024, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at a press conference at the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt on Thursday, Founder and Festival Director Kate Ezeigbo expressed excitement about the festival’s growth.

“We received 2,230 film submissions from 172 countries, a significant increase from last year’s 582 submissions from 82 countries.”

Ezeigbo attributed the success to RIFF’s vision to educate and empower the next generation of filmmakers.

“We’re committed to showcasing innovative and compelling films that reflect shifting narratives in the industry.”

This year’s festival, themed “THE SHIFT,” introduces initiatives aimed at empowering filmmakers and promoting the local industry.

“RIFF Free Medicals will provide free medical checks and surgeries to film practitioners,” Ezeigbo explained. “RIFF Empowers will offer training and workshops to help filmmakers diversify their careers.”

She commended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his support, adding that the governor has “beamed his light on Nollywood” since assuming office.

Other sponsors and partners, Ezeigbo disclosed, include Airtel, Indomie, Panasonic, and Multichoice.

When asked about expectations, Ezeigbo said, “We aim to enhance creativity, increase collaboration, and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian film industry.”

The RIFF founder and festival director said RIFF 2024 promises to make a significant impact on the film industry and promote cultural exchange.