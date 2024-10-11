Rivers Assembly Condemns Burning Of Council Secretariats

The leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to Carry out his constitutional duties by arresting those burning local government councils in the State.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo made the call while condenming the way and manner hoodlums are burning council Secretariats in the state.

He also frowned at criminals destroying government infrastructures, stating that there were pockets of violence in certain local government areas of the State.

He however noted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has put in so much effort for peace to reign in the State adding that he has shown exceptional resilience in the face of provocation.

The Speaker of the Rivers State 10th Assembly pointed out that the government has sacrificed too much for peace and wondered why Police should allow any person or group of persons to perpetrate very unpatriotic acts without legitimate repercussions.

It would be recalled that that there has been incessant burning of council secretariats in some local government areas of the state which analysts view may not be unconnected with the withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the Local Government Secretariats in the state.

Meanwhile, the House has screened and confirmed 4 commissioner nominees to serve as members of the Rivers State Executive Council. They are, Dr Israel Lebura Ngbuelu, Evans Bapakaye Bipi, Bar. Otamiri Ngubo and Bar. Benebo.