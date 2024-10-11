Eleme LG Council Resumes Operations After Arson Attack

Eleme Local Government Area has bounced back from a recent arson attack, resuming operations with renewed determination to serve the community.

Chief Brain Gokpa, addressing staff and residents, underscored the administration’s unwavering commitment to progress.

“The enemies of democracy aimed to distract us, but our focus remains unshaken,” Gokpa affirmed. “Starting from scratch won’t hold us back.

Our priority is restoring order, assessing the damage, and getting back to the business of governance.”

He also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the people of Eleme. “The solidarity shown by the community yesterday was truly heartwarming.

We deeply appreciate your unity and your strong condemnation of this attack. Our dedication to serving the people of Eleme is stronger than ever.” Staff have already begun cleaning up the premises and evaluating the damage to plan the next steps forward.