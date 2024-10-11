Obio/Akpor Council Boss Revokes Naming Of Admin Block After Wike

Chijioke Ihunwo, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, has revoked the naming of the administrative block in the LG secretariat after former Governor Nyesom Wike.

The block has been renamed Dr. Obi Wali House. He said the changes would be made tomorrow morning and dared anyone to challenge his decision.

“For this local government, we will protect and die,” he said.

“This name here,” he said, pointing to the top of a duplex in the council secretariat with the inscription “Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike ADMIN BLOCK.”

“He (Wike) does not allow the people to rest. On that note, as the chairperson of the council I have renamed it Obi Wali House,” he said.

Ihunwo, one of the recently sworn-in chairmen and an ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, also issued a stern warning to Wike’s supporters.

He said, “They have burnt other LGA councils in Rivers State, whoever burns Obio/Akpor Council, his house will be burnt.”

“They have burnt Ikwerre, and Emouhua (council secretariats). We are ready for them,” he added, daring the hoodlums.

The development comes amidst escalating tensions following the recent local government elections.

In a related development, Governor Fubara has called on Wike to let go of his aspiration to control of the state for the sake of peace.

Speaking on Channels TV’s “Politics Today” program, Fubara said, “I’ll tell him (Wike) that it has gotten to a point where he needs to let go. We need peace in this state; you don’t necessarily need to win all the fights; at times, you just let go for the sake of the good people of Rivers State.”