News

Obio/Akpor Council Boss Revokes Naming Of Admin Block After Wike

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 23 mins ago
0 1 minute read

Chijioke Ihunwo, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, has revoked the naming of the administrative block in the LG secretariat after former Governor Nyesom Wike.

The block has been renamed Dr. Obi Wali House. He said the changes would be made tomorrow morning and dared anyone to challenge his decision.

“For this local government, we will protect and die,” he said.

“This name here,” he said, pointing to the top of a duplex in the council secretariat with the inscription “Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike ADMIN BLOCK.”

“He (Wike) does not allow the people to rest. On that note, as the chairperson of the council I have renamed it Obi Wali House,” he said.

Ihunwo, one of the recently sworn-in chairmen and an ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, also issued a stern warning to Wike’s supporters.

He said, “They have burnt other LGA councils in Rivers State, whoever burns Obio/Akpor Council, his house will be burnt.”

“They have burnt Ikwerre, and Emouhua (council secretariats). We are ready for them,” he added, daring the hoodlums.

The development comes amidst escalating tensions following the recent local government elections.

In a related development, Governor Fubara has called on Wike to let go of his aspiration to control of the state for the sake of peace.

Speaking on Channels TV’s “Politics Today” program, Fubara said, “I’ll tell him (Wike) that it has gotten to a point where he needs to let go. We need peace in this state; you don’t necessarily need to win all the fights; at times, you just let go for the sake of the good people of Rivers State.”

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 23 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Rivers Assembly Condemns Burning Of Council Secretariats

17 mins ago

Tension In Rivers, Secretariats Burnt As ‘No Wike, No Rivers State’ Protesters Kick

25 mins ago

HYPREP Project Coordinator Highlights Progress At Ogoni Youth Interactive Session

31 mins ago

ONELGA Advocacy Group Hails Umejuru on Election Victory

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button