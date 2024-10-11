Tension In Rivers, Secretariats Burnt As ‘No Wike, No Rivers State’ Protesters Kick

Panic has gripped several local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers State following a wave of protests, shootings, and arson, with council secretariats set ablaze by unidentified individuals. Protesters, chanting “No Wike, No Rivers State, No Wike, No Secretariats,” stormed various LGAs, voicing their discontent.

The unrest broke out just hours after Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the unsealing of the 23 council secretariats and the immediate withdrawal of police officers who had been stationed there since July.

Sources indicate that in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni LGA, aggrieved protesters attempted to block the newly sworn-in chairman from assuming office.

Stability was later restored in the area, with no casualties reported at the time of this report.

However, the situation in Eleme, Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs escalated as protesters set the council secretariats on fire, expressing their rejection of the October 5 LGA election results.

In Eleme, a suspected dynamite explosion triggered a fire that damaged the council building and several vehicles.

In Obio/Akpor, the home LGA of the former governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, residents reported hearing gunshots, though there were no confirmed casualties.

The events have heightened tension in the affected areas as authorities work to restore order.

Widespread looting has also been reported across the state, with office equipment and materials stolen. The violence erupted after police withdrew from LGA premises, following Inspector General Kayode Egbetokun’s order.