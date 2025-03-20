Rotary Club of Port Harcourt South Takes Medical Outreach To Cemetery Water Front

In its usual humanitarian gestures, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt South has taken its free medical outreach to Ibiapu Polo, Cemetry water front Port Harcourt.

The annual star project which benefited over 350 cemetry waterside residents was supported by Rotary Int’l District 9141 Grant and was designed to ensure that people of that area are free from diseases.

Speaking during the medical outreach, the Committee Chairman of the medical outreach of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt South, Rotarian Manda David-West Horsfall , said the programme is a signature project comprising comprehensive free medical screening, checking of blood pressure, urine test, eye evaluation, prostate and issuing of glasses and medication among others.

He explained that the outreach is a yearly event by Rotary club of Port Harcourt South where the club creates awareness and helps the vulnerable people in society to check themselves and also receive free medication explaining that people’s health remian very vital to the Rotary club .

Also speaking, the President of Rotary Club Port Harcourt South , Rotarian Ibioku Whyte Enia-Harris, said the essence of the programme is disease prevention and treatment which is one of Rotary’s area of focus.

He further advised people to regularly check their health status and educate others on the need to have regular medical checkups while calling on other organizations to emulate what Rotary club does.

“Every one on planet earth should identify with an organization like Rotary or imbibe its ideals by reaching out to your next door neighbour, by doing good on a daily basis.

Every organization should emulate Rotary, Rotary is about service to humanity.

Where the government cannot reach, Rotary will reach”, he maintained.’ The elated beneficiaries who spoke to National Network expressed gratitude and thanked Rotary Club of Port Harcourt South for the free medical outreach.