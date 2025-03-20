Rivers Emergency Rule, Desperation Taken Too Far, Ijaw Group Tells Tinubu 

An advocacy group, Ijaw Residents Association (IRA) has voiced strong opposition to the state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Rivers State, labeling it as “desecration of democracy” and “desperation taken too far”.

President of the group, Elder Patrick Ebikebuno told journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday that declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, has raised alarm among the Ijaw nation.

Ebikebuno, who represents Ijaws from various states including Ondo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa, emphasized the peaceful nature of the Ijaw people, stating, “We are gentle in character and very accommodating.”

He expressed dismay over the current political climate, noting the historical significance of the Ijaw people in the creation of Rivers State, particularly citing the sacrifices of Isaac Boro.

The IRA President highlighted a perceived imbalance in political representation, pointing out that two Ikwerre individuals have governed the state for the past 16 years.

“Nature demands that at least this time an Ijaw man is a governor,” he stated, questioning why Ijaw representation is being overlooked.

Ebikebuno addressed ongoing tensions since Governor Fubara’s ascension, acknowledging court disputes that concluded with the Supreme Court’s ruling, which both the governor and the IRA accepted.

Despite this, he criticized the state assembly for rebuffing the governor’s attempts to present the state’s budget, suggesting a focus on impeachment rather than governance.

“How could you imagine that the President will take a fiat to suspend an elected government?” he asked.

He urged the President to reconsider this decision, stressing that it is an affront to democratic principles and calling for peace and dialogue.

Ebikebuno warned that the situation in Rivers State is under global scrutiny.

His words, “The whole world is looking at us. We urge the President to act as a democrat and rescind the emergency declaration for the sake of peace”..

Addressing concerns over recent pipeline explosions in Ogoni and Omoku, he firmly rejected claims that Ijaw people were involved in the vandalism.

“Is it only the Ijaw people that have access to vandalized pipelines? The answer is no,” he stated, insisting that investigations should focus on those truly responsible for the incidents, rather than attributing blame to the Ijaw people.

Ebikebuno’s remarks highlight the frustrations of the Ijaw people and their call for equitable governance, urging a return to democratic norms as tensions in Rivers State continue to escalate.