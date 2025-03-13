International Women’s Day Celebration: SWIJ Tasks Women On Self- Development

There is now a burning need for women to invest in their development in order to contribute to the development of the society and the world at large.

Against this backdrop, the Step Up for Women in Journalism Initiative (SWIJ), has called on the women to be firm in building their capacities, improving their skills and creating values that will break the stereotype barriers in all spheres of life.

In a statement issued in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day which had ‘Accelerate Action’, as its theme, the Executive Director of SWIJ, Ann Godwin, advised women to avoid staying at a particular level for too long but make conscious efforts to continually grow despite the cost noting that not growing costs more.

Godwin further encouraged women to be vocal at decision- making tables, be bold and courageously contribute their quota on matters that directly affect them.

She noted that despite a phenomenal shift in today’s world where women have moved to becoming great leaders, innovators and changemakers, there is still noticeable gaps faced by women and girls such as employment opportunities, leadership positions, occupational segregation, education and political appointments as well as problems of gender based violence, among others.

The Executive Director of SWIJ, therefore, urged governments at all levels to promote inclusive policies that will benefit and empower women, create conducive environment for them to thrive stressing that the imperative for women empowerment cannot be over emphasised as a key to building a peaceful and sustainable society.

She also advised women to support and celebrate other women who have shown sterling leadership qualities, achieved great feats in their fields.

“Dont be drained by the success of others, women grow faster when they support each other.

Also, women who have attained amiable heights should genuinely support others to grow, don’t remove the ladder after you have climbed, be a ‘tap’ not a ‘trap”, she advised. “As we mark this year’s International Women’s Day , I urge women to carve niche for themselves, the world is no longer embracing dreariness and poverty, fight for your dreams and build strategic relationships to enable you succeed, success takes a fight, Mrs Godwin maintained. Calling for safer spaces and protection for women in Journalism, the organisation’s ED reiterated SWIJ’s commitment in promoting excellence among female journalists in Niger Delta region.