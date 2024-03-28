National Civilian JTF Honours Chimuenya  Umejuru For Selfless Service, Bestows Award As Grand Patron

As a demonstration of gratitude and admiration over the relative peace and unity pervading the coastal communities of Idu-Ogba Community and Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) in general, the National Civilian Joint Taskforce (JTF) has bestowed an award of Grand Patron on the CEO of H.H. Luxury Hotels and Apartments, Omoku, Mr. Chimuenya Henry Umejuru.

At a brief but colourful ceremony in Omoku on Friday, the esteemed security outfit said the hotelier was being honoured due to his exceptional contributions to the less privileged and promoting peace and security in the LGA.

Commander of the National Civilian JTF, ONELGA Sector 001, Charles Dimkpa praised Mr. Umejuru’s tireless efforts, stating that the young entrepreneur has been an invaluable ally in the mission to help the needy as well as bringing peace and security not just to his Idu-Ogba communities but to other adjoining communities.

“Your commitment to the safety and well-being of our communities is truly commendable. We are indebted to you for your selfless service”, he said.

Mr. Dimkpa commended Umejuru for continually supporting the National Civilian JTF in your own little ways and making sure that the environment of ONELGA and Rivers State is secure for everyone.

“We’ve followed your antecedents and you’ve shown how compassionate and humane you are”, he said and lauded him for supporting other security agencies to see that ONELGA remained peaceful.

The ONELGA Sector 1 Commander also ceased the moment to thank the Rivers State Sector command, Richard Charles Akugbari for working assiduously to ensure that crime is reduced to barest minimum in the state

Responding to the accolades, Mr. Umejuru expressed his gratitude and dedicated the honor to the people of ONELGA.

He said, “I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the National Civilian Joint Taskforce. However, this award belongs to the brave men and women of ONELGA who have stood with me in our collective pursuit of peace. Without their support and resilience, none of our achievements would have been possible.”

To mark the occasion, Mr. Umejuru was presented with a beautifully crafted plaque as Grand Patron, and a certificate of appreciation by the JTF leader. The plaque bore an inscription that read, “In recognition of your outstanding contributions to peace and security in ONELGA”.

The Grand Patron certificate, signed by the National Civilian JTF leadership, acknowledged Mr. Umejuru’s relentless efforts and his significant impact on the community.

The ceremony concluded with resounding applause and words of encouragement for Mr. Umejuru.

Known for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people of his Idu-Ogba and ONELGA as a whole, Muenya, as he is fondly called, had actively collaborated with the National Civilian JTF in their efforts to combat crime and restore peace in the communities.

As the event came to a close, it was evident that Mr. Chimuenya Henry Umejuru’s contributions had left an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of ONELGA

His selfless service and dedication to peace and security serve as a shining example for others, inspiring hope and fostering a sense of unity within the community.