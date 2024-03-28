Rivers State University Cooperative Society Elects New Leaders

The United Port Harcourt Peoples Cooperative Investment & Credit Society Limited, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, has elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the Cooperative for the next two years.

They are: Pastor Dr. Barine Aeba (President), Dr. Gift N. Nkweke (Vice-President), Dr. Kenneth Chima Adiele (General Secretary), Victor G. Banigo (Assistant General Secretary), Rose Yeyeda Nwosu (Treasurer), Adaku Nwogu (Financial Secretary) and Stella Ereba (Public Relations Officer).

Inaugurating the new Management Committee after a keenly contested election held recently at the University Amphitheatre, the Director of Cooperatives in Rivers State, Dr. Elizabeth Chidi-Wike, congratulated the 7-member Executive for emerging winners at the election, charging them to uphold the bye laws of the Cooperative Society and hold regular Congress Meetings.

Dr. Chidi-Wike used the forum to commend the out gone Management Committee for reviving the Cooperative and placing it on an enviable pedestrian.

In her remarks, the Acting Registrar of the University, Mrs. Ibimonia Sotonye Harry applauded Cooperative members for keeping faith with the Cooperative Society, stressing that the goal of the society in helping members save for retirement cannot be over emphasize.

In his valedictory speech, the out gone President, Dr. Mie-Idala Jones Amachree expressed gratitude to God for the successful completion of his 4-year tenure, thanking his fellow Management Committee members who gave him the needed support that transformed the Cooperative Society.

In his acceptance Address, the President, Pastor Dr. Barine Aeba thanked the University Management for providing the enabling environment for the peaceful conduct of the election, pledging that he will fulfill all his campaign promises.

A total of one hundred and sixty five Cooperative members participated in the electoral exercise which was conducted by an Electoral Committee lead by Engr. Dr. Joseph D. Enoch.