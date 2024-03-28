Justice Mary Odili Appointed Member, National Judicial  Council

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Peter Odili, has been appointed as a member of the National Judicial Council (NJC) by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The announcement of Justice Odili’s appointment came during a send-off dinner hosted by the Body of Benchers in honor of Hon. Justice Ariwoola, marking the conclusion of his tenure as chairman.

This appointment was made in accordance with the powers vested in the Chief Justice of Nigeria, as outlined in Paragraph 20 of Part One of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The National Judicial Council, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, comprises several distinguished members, including the Deputy Chairman, the President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Additionally, the council includes retired Justices selected from the Supreme Court or Court of Appeal, Chief Judges of States, Grand Kadis of the Sharia Courts of Appeal, Presidents of the Customary Courts of Appeal, members of the Nigerian Bar Association, and individuals of unquestionable integrity, as deemed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.