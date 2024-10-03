Rivers Police Command Denies Sealing  RSIEC Office

The Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday denied sealing the office of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission(RSIEC) in Port Harcourt.

Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko clarified that the heavy Police presences at the RSIEC office is to prevent hoodlums who may hijack the ongoing nationwide protest in Port Harcourt from attacking the facility.

SP Koko said to ensure adequate security amidst the ongoing protest, the very proactive Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu ordered deployment of Police officers to critical Government facilities and other strategic locations in the state.

The Rivers Police spokesperson also debunked insinuations that the Police assaulted and beat up protesters. She said there was no truth in the allegation. SP Koko added the Police will continue to carry out its duty in a professional manner and within the confines of the law. Recall that RSIEC had fixed October 5th, 2024 to conduct Councillorship and LGA Chairmanship elections.