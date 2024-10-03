Rivers LG Elections: Between APP And Emeka Beke-Led APC

Now that the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli had confirmed that the Rivers State local government elections will hold on October 5 as scheduled, chairmanship /councillorship candidates of various political parties in the state were gearing up for the epic contest.

Clearing air on the plethora of litigations and conflicting court orders aimed at preventing the conduct of the election, Justice Enebeli while addressing journalists at a training session of the ad-hoc staff at the Justice Mary Odili Institute in Port Harcourt, said no court order can prevent the commission from conducting the LG election.

It could be recalled that Tony Okocha led Rivers APC had gone to court to stop RSIEC from conducting the LG elections, citing breach of relevant electoral provisions by the commission. Based on Okocha’s request, the court had on the 18th of July, 2024 issued an interim order barring INEC from releasing the voters register for use in the LG elections. The court also barred the security agencies from providing security during the election. It was however believed that the litigations and the ensuing orders granted were orchestrated to favor the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike who has been having a running battle with the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminilaya Fubara over who controls the PDP structure in the state.

However, citing Section 60, sub section 2 of the Rivers State Electoral Law of 2018, Justice Enebeli averred that there was no court order restraining RSIEC from conducting the LG elections.

With the confirmation that the election will hold unfailingly on October 5, it has become necessary to take a look at the political parties billed to participate in the election and their chances.

While the Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Youth Peoples Party (YPP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and less known others have signified their intention to participate in the election, their impact at the end of the day would not be significant, considering their low visibility. Up till the time of this report, with the exception of the NNPP which has thrown up a chairmanship candidate from Ikwerre LGA, the rest of the other parties’ candidates were yet to be unveiled. The parties had equally not been carrying out campaigns preparatory for the October 5 election.

Their low visibility has opened up chances for the Action Peoples Party (APP) and the Emeka Beke led Rivers APC, now regarded as the hottest contenders, especially now that Tony Okocha faction of the APC and PDP have withdrawn from the race.

Tony Okocha had repeatedly announced that they would not participate in the Rivers LG elections, saying their members were not carried along during the processes leading to the conduct of the elections. He also cited court orders and non-compliance with the relevant electoral laws by the commission.

Thus, the coast was clear for APP and Emeka Beke led APC. APP however, appears more favoured to benefit maximally from the LG elections. Regarded as a child of necessity, APP had emerged from the blues, riding on the popularity of PDP decampees. The decampees, mainly former PDP caretaker committee chairmen in the 23 local government areas became tired of the politics going on in the PDP, moved to the APP where they were rewarded with the party’s chairmanship tickets for the LG election.

Governor Fubara who has been at daggers-drawn with Wike over the control of PDP structure in the state, had earlier directed the chairmanship candidates to move to the APP where conducive environment would be provided for them to contest the LG election.

Consequently, by inheriting these grass-root politicians,the APP has equally inherited portions of the PDP structure in the state, especially at the LGAs, thus depleting Wike’s supposed structure.

Recently, the Chairman of Rivers APP, Hon. Sunny Wokekoro, boasted that the APP had come to change the ugly narrative in the politics of the state, adding that the party is well positioned to achieve success, particularly in the Rivers LG elections. The party had already listed the names of her chairmanship candidates in the 23 LGAs.

They are; Vincent Reuben Obu-Abua/Odual, Chibudom Ezu-Ahoada East, Mr. Iyekor Ikporo-Ahoada West, Hon. Mrs. Tonye Oniyide-Akuku Toro, Hon. Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile-Andoni, Hon. Dr. Sule Amachree-Asari Toro, Dame Hon. Anengi Barasua-Bonny, Dr. Harry Agiriye-Degema, Chief brain Gokpa-Eleme, Barr. David Omereji-Emohua, Hon. John Ngubo Otamiri-Etche, Hon. Monday Dumiye-Gokana, Barr. Isreal Abosi-Ikwerre, Hon. Martins Nwigbo-Khana and Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo-Obio/Akpor.

Others are, Hon. Prince Isaac Umejuru-Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Engr. Ishmael Oforibika-Ogu/Bolo, Comrd. Dr. Igwe Achese-Okrika, Hon. Promise Reginald-Omuma, Enyiada Cookey Gam-Opobo/Nkoro, Hon. Ezebunwo Ichemati-Port Harcourt and Hon. Mathew Nenubari Dike-Tai.

These candidates, having moved with their structure and supporters in the various LGAs to the APP, have advantage over other parties’ candidates.

On the other hand, Emeka Beke led APC which is expected to put up a strong fight against APP was yet disclose names of her chairmanship candidates up till the time of this report, and the election barely one week from now. While the names of political parties’ candidates for the LG election is being awaited, it is hoped that extraneous forces, particularly aggrieved politicians will not disrupt the outcome of the polls. If it held successfully as envisaged, the odds appear to favour APP principally because of her inheritance of the former PDP candidates and Governor Fubara’s support which the candidates will receive in abundance.