We’ll Not Surrender To Blackmail – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that his administration will not surrender to barefaced blackmail while committing to consolidating on the gains made in ensuring the peace, advancing good governance, delivering more critical projects, and sustaining the increase in the Internally Generation Revenue (IGR) of the State.

The Governor also commended President Bola Tinubu, for his bold, dynamic and pragmatic economic reforms targetted at correcting the structural deformities of the past, and ushering Nigeria into a new vista of sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

Governor Fubara spoke on Tuesday during the 64th Nigerian Independence Day Anniversary Parade that at the Government House Arcade in Port Harcourt.

The Governor said 1st October in 1960 was historic with the first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa raising Nigeria’s much cherished green-white-green flag to signify the independence and freedom gained from the British colonial rule.

Thereafter, Governor Fubara noted that there has been heroic sacrifices by founding fathers, other leaders, brave men and women, who had made numerous achievements in sustaining freedom and promoting the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He said, “The vision of our founding fathers at independence was to build a united and secure nation anchored on the values of brotherhood, democracy, justice, and the equality of all peoples, tribes and nations.

“Our leaders, past and present, have kept on doing their best to keep the country together and advance the progress and well-being of the citizens.”

Despite those sacrifices, Governor Fubara said that Nigeria still totters amid diverse challenges, including widespread human insecurity, after 64 years of self-rule.

Governor Fubara pointed to the prevailing economic hardship that has made life more difficult for most Nigerians, and stressed, “But, despite the economic hardship and social ills bedevilling our nation and stifling its progress, we still have good reasons to celebrate and be grateful to God as a nation and people.

“We are known all over the world as hardworking, confident and happy people. We are known for our enormous natural and human resources and economic potential.

“We are also known for our rich cultural diversity – a vibrant nation where different religions, languages and traditions co-exist peacefully.”

Governor Fubara urged Nigerians to be thankful that God has endowed them with everything required to build a great nation where no one should ever be oppressed, and where all should live in peace and plenty.

The Governor said, it is, therefore, important for Nigerians to keep faith with the vision of the founding leaders and do so by reaffirming their fidelity to one indivisible nation under God, and pledge themselves to each other in freedom, peace, and justice.

“Let us also commit ourselves to work hand in hand with the Federal Government to tackle the economic, social, and political challenges, including judicial terrorism, nepotism, corruption, and abuse of power, that have diminished our democracy, stifled our economic growth, and caused untold hardship to our people.

“With an unyielding commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and good governance, and working together for the common interest, we can overcome all our challenges, and prevail over the enemies of progress.”

Governor Fubara believed that it is only through the collective efforts of Nigerians that Nigeria can become the greatest black nation and reckoned as the global leader in human civilization so desired.

The Rivers State Governor commended President Bola Tinubu for being bold and determined to drive his economic reforms, which are targetted at correcting the structural deformities of the past.

He explained, “I urge fellow Governors to redouble their efforts to fight the scourge of insecurity and banditry in the North, and pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta region of the country, for the ongoing economic reforms to bear the needed positive results.

“On our part, we assure the Federal Government and Mr President of unalloyed loyalty and support from the Government and good people of Rivers State, and reaffirm our commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as one indivisible nation.

“We will continue to support and work with the Federal Government and the security agencies to advance the security and well-being of all citizens, protect national economic assets and guarantee the security and smooth operations of local, national, and multinational companies and investments in our State.”

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will work assiduously to ensure the safety and security of lives and property while guaranteeing equal social and economic opportunities for all residents of Rivers State.

He expressed strong faith and strength in God, who only, is able to strengthen his administration to sustain efforts at promoting, protecting, and defending the political, social and economic interests of Rivers State, at all cost.

He added, “I further assure you that we will never compromise on our commitments to delivering the dividends of democracy and good governance to the citizens of Rivers State.

“We will complete the Port Harcourt Ring Road, the Ikwerre-Emohua-Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni link dual carriageway, and all other ongoing road projects on schedule. We will also deliver the N225billion Trans-Kalabari Road before the end of our first term.

“We are giving considerable attention to education with the rehabilitation of schools, provision of educational materials, implementation of 65-year teachers’ retirement age, and approval for the recruitment of more teachers in line with the recommendations of the Needs Assessment Committee Report.”

Governor Fubara said remodelling, expansion and construction work has progressed to level of completion on the Zonal Hospitals at Ahoada, Bori, Degema, Omoku, and the General Hospital at Bonny.

He also explained that work has started on the new General Hospital in Rumuigbo community with work on the new ultra-modern Psychiatric Hospital, also at Rumuigbo, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, intensifying.

Governor Fubara said: “Our efforts in healthcare manpower development have resulted in the full accreditation of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital for six special programmes, including surgery, plastic reconstruction surgery, urology, radiodiagnosis, and orthopaedics from the West African College of Surgeons.

“We have made considerable improvements in internal revenue generation and set up the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency to drive the industrialisation of the State to create jobs and generate more economic opportunities and revenues for citizens and the State.

“Agriculture for food security, job creation, and empowerment and other areas of interest, including transportation, youth skills tooling, the blue economy, and micro, small, and medium enterprises development, will receive serious and dedicated attention going forward.”

Governor Fubara extended appreciation to men and officers of the Armed Forces for their services of bravery and worthy sacrifice in defending the collective freedom, unity and security of the nation.

He particularly appreciated the Police, the Department of State Services, and other security agencies for their sacrifices and contributions to internal peace, security, and stability of Rivers State.

He stressed, “I also thank and appreciate the good people of Rivers State and Nigerians across the country for your support and standing with us on the side of courage, truth and justice from the inception of our government to date. “I assure you that we will never surrender to barefaced lies and blackmail from anyone, no matter how powerful he may be, but remain focused and re-dedicated to the interest of the nation, our dear Rivers State and the cause of our people,” he added.