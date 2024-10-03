Fubara, A Divine Gift to Rivers People, Says LIG  

An advocacy group, the Leadership Initiative Group (LIG) has has described the transformational programs of Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, as blessing from the Almighty.

Interestingly, Governor Fubara has also acknowledged the role of God in his administration, stating that God brought him to office and is keeping him there He has also thanked God for his victory and sought continuous prayer and support from the people.

Sneaking at a media briefing in Port-Harcourt, on Monday the LIG Sate Director, Ekpemandu Justice Chizi, described the governor as a deliberate and intentional democrat whose developmental strides in both human capital and infrastructural development cut across all sectors.

He listed the governor’s monumental achievements to include the promotion of civil servants and local government workers who had lamented 11 years of non promotion in the previous government, commencement of allowances to NYSC members in the state, as well as payment of arrears of gratuities to pensioners.

The group listed the numerous projects of the governor that aligned with the LIG’s “REAP” initiative with governor Fubara, an acronym for Rivers Empowerment and Advancement Projects with Gov SIM Fubara, declaring that all sectors in the state ‘REAPS from the projects of Gov Fubara’.

This statement elicited excitement in the house as members of the group busted In a song, “Haa ye, God given governor another one no dey ooh.

Health care governor another one no dey ooh

Civil servant governor another one no dey ooh

Teachers governor another one no dey ooh

Pensioners governor…”

The elated members sang further, implying that all sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, etc, REAPs from Gov Fubara’s projects.

In their tireless efforts to support and initiate valuable initiatives to the government, the group stressed that their advocacy and valuable initiative will continue to enable the administration of Gov Fubara continues to provide people oriented programmes across the 23 LGAs in the state.

In her presentation at the event, LIG’S Secretary, Kenneth Chinwe one of the principal, enumerated the numerous projects of Governor Fubara, stating that the governors projects in a very short stay in office informed the introduction of REAP, cumulatively assessing the governors’ past, present and futuristic projects, adding that the governor is putting Rivers people first.

Emphasizing that Governor Fubara’s mission to the Rivers State is divine, Kenneth who is also the group’s coordinator of non-indigenes, urged Rivers as well as non-indigenes to support the Fubara administration, as according to him, God is using him to liberate, enhance and advance Rivers state, stressing that any fight against Fubara is seen as fighting Gods good intentions for the state.

In his speech, a prominent member of the group, Dr. Ledibabari Pado lauded the achievements of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in just one year in office and commending him for aligning with the objectives of LIG while

Dr. Pado urged the governor not to be distracted by critics of his administration but to remain focused as opposition is part of leadership.

In the same vein, Pastor Mabel Lucky Osogin expressed delight that LIG’s series of advocacy has yielded desired fruits, looking at the policies and programs of Governor Fubara.