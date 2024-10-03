Fubara Did Nothing To Warrant Apology To Wike – Amadi-Ama Community

…Knocks RIPCO Over Civic Reception

As more Ijaw groups join forces to condemn the civic reception hosted by the Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress (RIPCO) at Rainbow Town, Amadi Ama in honour of former Rivers State governor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, the chiefs and elders of Amadi-Ama Community have joined the fray to distance themselves the RIPCO’s action.

In a jointly signed statement with the Amanyanabo-in-Council, the community leaders emphasized that Governor Siminialayi Fubara has not taken any actions warranting a public apology to Wike, implying that RIPCO’s event is unnecessary and driven by ulterior motives.

They noted that anyone who attended the event in the name of Amadi-Ama Community did so purely on their own instance.

Challenging the legitimacy of RIPCO, the community leaders asserted that the organization is not recognized or affiliated with the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) or the Ijaw National Congress (INC). Instead, they are viewed as “political jobbers” seeking favors from Wike.

This state of affairs came on the heels of strong rejection of the event by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Eastern Zone and the Ijaw National Congress.

IYC in a statement by Eastern Zonal Chairman, Comrade Prince Datolu Sukubo and Secretary, Comrade Tamunokuro Dango described RIPCO

as “a political pressure group created to advance Wike’s interests rather than a genuine socio-cultural organization.”

They support the Ijaw National Congress’s investigation into the election violence and killings, aiming to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

This stance is in line with IYC President Jonathan Lokpobiri’s clarification that the council had no hidden agenda in the Rivers election and condemned the violence.

Similarly, the Ijaw Peoples United Forum (IPUF) also distanced themselves from the RIPCO event describing it as not only a blatant disregard for the Ijaw people’s interests but a clear attempt to undermine Governor Fobara’s authority.

“We view RIPCO’s actions as a self-serving maneuver to curry favor with Minister Wike rather than genuinely representing the Ijaw people,”, stated

High Chief Bibopere Omudu, IPUF’s spokesman, adding that RIPCO’s apology was unnecessary and unwarranted, as Governor Fobara has done nothing to warrant such an apology.