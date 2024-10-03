APP Vows To Proceed With Rivers Local Govt Elections

The National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Barr. Uche Nnadi has revealed that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has released the voters’ register for the October 5 local government elections.

Speaking at the Rivers East Senatorial District rally in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Nnadi affirmed that the polls will proceed as scheduled, despite opposition attempts to secure court injunction.

Nnadi emphasized that APP is committed to liberating Rivers people from “wicked policies and victimization.”

He expressed optimism about winning all chairmanship and councillorship seats, stating, “A vote for APP will end political oppression in Rivers State.”

In his speech, Rivers APP Chairman, Hon. Sunny Wokekoro welcomed party faithfuls, stressing that APP belongs to the people and will bring positive change.

“They lied that they are popular, they said they wrote election results in their offices and now they can not. Their pay master in Abuja can not help them, ” he said.

Other party leaders, including Hon. Ikechi Chindah, Barr. Febresima Atubokiki, and Hon. Charles Wogu delivered solidarity messages, pledging support for the party’s candidates.

The event featured the handing over of flags to chairmanship candidates and a vote of thanks by Hon. Ichemati Ezebunwo, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City LGA.