OCI Commends RSIEC, Calls For Peace Ahead Of LG Elections

The ONELGA Connect Initiative (OCI), a socio-political organization dedicated to promoting effective leadership and good governance in Rivers State, has praised the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for its well-organized voter registration process and the recruitment of ad hoc staff in preparation for the upcoming local government elections.

In a press statement issued by the group’s Chairman, Sir Dr. Izidor Nwokocha, OCI expressed satisfaction with the RSIEC’s efforts to ensure a peaceful election on October 5, 2024.

The organization lauded the commission’s commitment to neutrality, as emphasized by RSIEC Chairman Justice Adolphus Enebeli (Rtd), who reassured the public that the commission would remain impartial and not favor any political party.

OCI leaders are urging all stakeholders, including political parties registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to prioritize peace, integrity, and honesty during the electoral process.

They emphasized the importance of collaboration among candidates to foster a tranquil environment across the 6,866 polling units in the state’s 23 local government areas.

With the elections approaching, OCI is calling on all citizens to actively participate and uphold democratic values, ensuring that the electoral process is free and fair.

The statement concluded with a plea for unity and cooperation as Rivers State gears up for this critical civic engagement.