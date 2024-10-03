News

Tinubu Rejects Bill Seeking To Extend Tenure Of Senators

President Bola Tinubu has declined to approve a bill that sought to prolong the tenure and raise the retirement age of legislative officers at both the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

The President’s decision was announced in a letter read on the Senate floor on Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The contentious retirement age bill, which had been postponed in February 2024 for further review and discussions with stakeholders due to considerable opposition from senators, has now encountered yet another obstacle.

In his letter, the President stated: “Upon thorough examination and careful consideration, I have decided to withhold my assent to the bill.

“This decision is made by the powers vested in me by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the diligent work of the Senate with regard to the drafting and passage of this Bill. “I hope you will receive it with understanding. Please accept the assurances of my highest regard.”

