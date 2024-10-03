Rivers NAWOJ Condemns Abduction Of Six-Month-Old Baby, Commends Police

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter has strongly condemned the recent abduction of a six-month-old baby, Lucky Sunday, by a neighbor identified as Erica, which took place at Anekelane, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt on Sunday, September 29, 2024. This distressing incident has left the mother, Mrs. Hope Sunday, and the entire community in a state of shock and deep concern.

n a press statement signed by their chairman and secretary, Susan Serekara- Nwikhara respectively, the NAWOJ said it is appalled by this heinous act, which it said was a direct attack on the security of every family that should be protected. The act of kidnapping an innocent infant is unacceptable and reprehensible. We call on the authorities to intensify efforts in ensuring that baby Lucky is safely reunited with his mother.

We also commend the swift response of the Rivers State Police, particularly the Azikiwe Police Division at Illabouchi, Mile 2 Diobu, for their prompt action in commencing investigations into this matter. Their proactive approach offers hope for a positive outcome, and we encourage the public to cooperate with the authorities by providing any useful information that could lead to the recovery of the baby.

Rivers State NAWOJ urged all mothers and caregivers to be extra vigilant, especially during this festive period, when according to it incidents of crime and insecurity tend to rise.

“Let us be cautious of the people we entrust with the care of our children and remain alert at all times. It is important that we protect our children and foster a safe environment for our families. NAWOJ Rivers State Chapter remains committed to advocating for the safety, well-being, and rights of children, women, and all vulnerable individuals in our society”, the statement further stressed.