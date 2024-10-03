IGP’s Wife Commissions POWA Secretariat In Rivers

…As RSG Stresses Women’s Welfare

The Rivers State Government says it is committed to enhancing the welfare of women in the state. The Rivers State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Roseline Uranta who represented the wife of the Governor, Valerie Fubara made the assertion at the Commissiong of twelve rooms office complex at Police Officers Wives Association(POWA) Secretariat) Old GRA Port Harcourt by the wife of Inspector General of Police, Elizabeth Egbetokun.

She said the Ministry of women affairs will continue to support policies and projects that will better the lives of women in the state and make them fonancially independent.

Dr. Elizabeth who is also the wife of Nigeria Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun empowered Police officers wives and widows of late Police officers with several equipment to start up business.

The wife of IGP Elizabeth Egbetokun who is also the the National President of POWA in her speech said she is aware of the responsibilities and challenges Police officers face daily.

She said “Today marks pivotal moment in our journey by the establishment of the complex. One of our mission is to advocate for police famiies, and ensure that they receive support for their sacrifices”.

She stated that the complex will foster unity and generate revenue for the organization. The POWA National President while giving out gifts such as sewing machines, gas cooker with oven,hair dressing equipment to some widows of late Police officers and wives of Police officers, to enable them start up business after training them on various skills, stated that the idea is to make the women financially independent.

Mrs Egbetokun also gave out bags of rice, cartoons of indomie and other food stuff to empower some of the women to start up food stuff business.

The POWA National President noted that under her leadership the organization will continue to prioritize the welfare of its members and that of the wives of fallen Police officers.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu, thanked the wife of IGP for joining POWA Rivers State branch for the commissioning .

“It is testament to our resolve to enhance the safety and security of Rivers state. I also thank the Governor for his support .The facility serves as beacon of hope to our community” CP Disu said.

In her welcome address, the Chairperson of POWA, Rivers State, Olufunmilola Disu thanked God for making the day a reality.

She said “When I assumed office in November 18,2024 I and my team recognised the need for a significant project at POWA secretariat. We quickly initiated work and on April 18,2024, we held the ground breaking ceremony of this complex and the POWA plaza at Igwuruta.

“Despite the challenging economic landscape, we remained committed to improving the welfare of our members, knowing that this project would significantly enhance financial stability of the association.

“I stand before you celebrating the commissioning of twelve office complex and empowerment of some women. The facility symbolizes our unity, resilience and unwavering support for our Police officers and their families.

“This complex serve as mini -business hub and a means to generate funds to support activities of our association”.

Highlights of the event was the cutting of the ribbon at the complex signifying the commissioning and award to the state Chairperson of POWA from National headquarters for her hard work.

Earlier, some of the Police Officers Wives dressed in Police uniform thrilled the guests with wonderful parade session . Thee Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa, Paul Omata, Senior Police Officers in the state, some members of Sister Security agencies, Traditional Rulers were all in attendance.