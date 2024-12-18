Rivers Youths Applaud Court Order  Reinstating Rivers Federal Allocation

Rivers State youths have applauded the Appeal Court for setting aside the order of the Federal High Court barring the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bankers of the Rivers State Government from releasing her monthly allocations.

In a press release from the Chairman, Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition, Engr. Legborsi Sunday Yamaabana which was signed by Hycient Ana, SSA Media and Publicity and circulated to media houses, Rivers Youth described the judgment of the appellate Court as a win for democracy and applauded the courage of the judges in setting the record straight.

Engr. Yamaabana’s words: “Today’s Appeal Court judgment is a Christmas gift for civil servants of our beloved state and a win for true democracy.

My special commendations go to the Judges who have proven that the court is not a supermarket where injustice can be purchased at will, but a true temple of justice.

Yamaabana who is also the President-General, Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) lauded Governor Sim Fubara and the State Legal Team for standing tall against what he called the machinations of enemies of Rivers people. Being a leading voice in the condemnation of the alleged politics of bitterness and acrimony in Rivers State, Yamaabana had severally admonished Rivers Youths to stand against politics of division and support Governor Fubara’s development agenda for the State.