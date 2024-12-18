Metro

Amayanabo of Abalama Honored With Ph.D Degree

His Royal Highness (HRH), Sir King Atkinson Big Tom Tom (VIII), JP, the Amayanabo of Abalama in ASALGA, Rivers State, was recently awarded an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Honoris Causa) by the Divinity Seminary of Theology and Management, Port Harcourt.

The conferment ceremony recognized the monarch’s outstanding contributions to education and community development.

Prof. Rev. Stephen Nwankwo, the Seminary’s Presiding Chancellor, highlighted the king’s commitment to education, attributing it to his background as a teacher and journalist. Over the years, King Big Tom Tom has provided scholarships to numerous indigent students, enabling them to pursue higher education locally and internationally.

At 94 years old, he continues to support educational initiatives, reflecting his enduring dedication to societal advancement.

The Seminary’s Governing Council unanimously endorsed the honorary degree to honor the king’s tireless efforts in uplifting education.

Dr. (Rev.) Francis Nwamazi Chinagrom, the Rector, noted that the award enhances the monarch’s leadership influence and provides a platform to advocate for impactful initiatives in his domain and beyond.

In his acceptance speech, HRH King (Dr.) Big Tom Tom expressed gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to God. He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing education and promoting justice, equity, and fairness as foundational principles for human and societal development.

