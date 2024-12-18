I Will Transform Bori, Khana LGA – Gov Fubara

…Commissions Phase I Of Bori Internal Roads

…Promises To Embark On Construction of Phase II, Bori Internal Roads, Build Cottage Industries, Schools

…These Projects Demonstrate Your Commitment To Grassroots Development – Khana Council Chairman, Hon. Martins Nwigbo

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his delight at commissioning the Bori internal roads, stating that he feels happy to celebrate with the good people of Khana Local Government Area. He emphasized that Khana is significant to him because it falls within his Senatorial District.

During the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday 17, December 2024 in Bori, Governor Fubara noted that his administration is committed to developing Khana and has deliberately focused on constructing roads and other infrastructure projects. He stated that the completion of the Bori internal roads is a testament to his government’s dedication to improving the lives of the people.

“Our government is very deliberate to develop Khana, and we didn’t make any mistakes about constructing the road. It doesn’t matter who did what, but what matters is that we are fixing it for the good of our people,” Governor Fubara emphasized.

The governor also announced plans to commission the Zonal Hospital in Bori soon. He emphasized that his administration’s vision for Bori goes beyond infrastructure development, aiming to transform the city into a desirable place to live and do business.

“In the coming days, we shall be returning to Bori to commission the Zonal Hospital. I am not going to be limiting the development of Bori to infrastructure, but to make it another city where people will be desirous and struggling to live,” Governor Fubara said.

Governor Fubara appealed to the people of Ogoni to be accommodating to strangers and investors, stressing that a change in attitude is necessary to attract more development and investment to the area.

“We shall be looking into the schools in Khana and bringing cottage development to Bori, so that the people can be gainfully employed. But the people of Ogoni must be accommodating to strangers and those coming to live and do business in their land, because it’s only when you people have a change of attitude and being your brother’s keeper that more developments can come in ways of investment,” Governor Fubara said.

As an indigene of Ogoniland, Governor Fubara called on the people to join hands with his administration to develop Bori in line with the vision of their founding fathers.

“I am from Ogoniland, and my community is Zaakpon. So, we must join hands together to develop Bori to align with the vision of our founding father,” Governor Fubara emphasized.

In his address, Hon. Nwigbo expressed profound gratitude to Governor Fubara for prioritizing the development of Khana Local Government and Ogoni as a whole. He noted that the projects demonstrate the governor’s commitment to grassroots development and inclusive governance.

Your Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, it is with profound gratitude and immense joy that I welcome you to Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people and administrative headquarters of Khana Local Government Area. Today marks a historic milestone as we commission the newly completed internal roads and urban renewal projects.

These projects demonstrate your unwavering commitment to grassroots development and inclusive governance. The strategic importance of Bori as a commercial, cultural, and political hub in Rivers South East Senatorial District cannot be overstated. For years, poor infrastructure posed significant challenges to security, growth, and progress. However, with the completion of these roads, Bori is now better positioned to achieve its full potential.

We appeal to Your Excellency to consider Phase Two of this laudable urban renewal initiative in Bori. Many areas within Bori metropolis still face challenges associated with poor road infrastructure. The commencement of Phase Two will consolidate the gains of Phase One and ensure that the entirety of Bori benefits from your transformational initiative.

Prince Uche Secondus, the special guest of honour, commended Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara for his outstanding efforts in developing Rivers State. He praised the governor for being humble, God-fearing, and respectful to traditional rulers, leaders, and everyone. Prince Secondus urged Governor Fubara to remain strong and courageous, assuring him that he will overcome all obstacles and challenges because, as he emphasized, “power comes from God”.

The commissioned Bori internal roads project was described by Prince Secondus as highly significant and aligned with the urban renewal projects that the Ogoni people have been advocating for. He noted that the project aims to develop Bori into another thriving city, reminiscent of its glory days in the 1970s, where people can live and do business happily. With the completion of this project, Prince Secondus encouraged the Ogoni people to anticipate more development projects from the government.

Senator Lee Maeba, who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District in the senate, commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for fixing the Bori internal roads, describing the project as a “clear example” of the governor’s dedication to the district. “The completion of the Bori internal roads is a clear example of the governor’s dedication to our district, and I assure him that the Ogoni people are truly grateful and committed to his administration,” Senator Maeba said. He further emphasized that the Ogoni people recognize the governor’s efforts in providing critical projects that will enhance business activities and economic growth in the state. Senator Maeba pledged the support of the Ogoni people for the governor’s vision for a better Rivers State, assuring him that they will continue to work with his administration to ensure the sustainability and maintenance of the projects. “We are committed to supporting his vision for a better Rivers State, and we pledge to work with him to ensure the sustainability and maintenance of these projects,” Senator Maeba stated, reiterating the Ogoni people’s commitment to the governor’s administration.

Dame Professor Mrs. Roseline Konya, Chairman of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his commitment to the progress and development of Rivers State, saying the construction of internal roads has significantly improved the quality of life for the people. Speaking on behalf of the Polytechnic community, Dame Konya expressed the people’s profound gratitude and joy for the governor’s presence, praising his resilience and dedication to the rescue of Rivers State and its citizens. She noted that the governor’s efforts have instilled optimism among the Ogoni people about their future under his administration, and they are confident that the roads constructed are only the beginning of transformative projects to come. Dame Konya assured the governor of the people’s unwavering support, prayers, and goodwill, urging him not to give up in his endeavors. Dignitaries who graced the occasion includes RT.Hon. Austin Opara, former deputy speaker Nigerian house of Representatives’, Sir. Celestine Omehia, former governor of Rivers State, Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly RT. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, Chief Ehie Edisson, Chief of Staff Government house, HRM King Suanua Baridam, commissioners, assembly members amongst others.