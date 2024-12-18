Dr. Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs Named African Philanthropist Of The Year 2024

The African Leadership Magazine has named the Chairman of Moni Pulo, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, as the African Philanthropist of the Year for 2024.

This recognition comes as part of the annual African Persons of the Year Awards, which honors individuals making significant contributions to the continent’s progress.

The selection process for this year’s awards involved three comprehensive steps: public nominations, rigorous screening and shortlisting by the Editorial Board, followed by a competitive online poll that concluded at midnight on December 12, 2024.

The winners will be celebrated at the 14th Annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards Ceremony, scheduled for February 27-28, 2025, in Casablanca.

Ken Giami, Publisher of African Leadership Magazine, praised the winners for their outstanding impact, stating, “They represent a force for good on the continent, and we are proud to stand with them at this time in our history.”

Dr. Mrs. Lulu-Briggs expressed her gratitude upon receiving the news of the award, thanking all those whose support and votes helped her achieve this honor.

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition and dedicated to continuing my efforts in philanthropy to uplift our communities,” she remarked.

The awards also spotlighted other outstanding leaders across various sectors, including H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal, who was named African of the Year, and H.E. Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, awarded African Political Leader of the Year.

The full list of honorees underscores the diverse talents and leadership across Africa, celebrating individuals who embody excellence and commitment to the continent’s development. As the awards ceremony approaches, anticipation builds for the celebration of these remarkable leaders who continue to inspire positive change across Africa.