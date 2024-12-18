APP Thanksgiving: God Keeps Fighting Our Battles, Says Hon. Nwigbo

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Martins Nwigbo, has attributed the recent successes of his party, the Action Peoples Party (APP), to divine intervention.

Hon. Nwigbo made this declaration in a chat with pressmen shortly after the Thanksgiving Reception hosted by the Rivers State chapter of APP at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic in Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

According to Hon. Nwigbo, the party’s victories, including the October 5th local government elections, the successful conduct of the election by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) despite various attempts to disrupt it, and the triumphs in legal battles, particularly those concerning the statutory allocation for Rivers State, are all clear signs that God is fighting their battles.

The Khana council boss also extended congratulations to the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, following the Appeal Court’s ruling that set aside the Federal High Court’s judgment on the seizure of the state’s allocation.

He lauded the appellate court for upholding justice and strengthening democracy.

“This ruling is not only a triumph for democracy but a significant step towards protecting the financial autonomy of our dear state,” Hon. Nwigbo remarked.

The event began with a thanksgiving service organized by the party’s leadership, led by the state chairman, Hon. Sunny Wokekoro, at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church on Hospital Road, Port Harcourt. This was followed by the reception at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, where Hon. Nwigbo mobilized a massive crowd from Khana LGA to join the celebration.