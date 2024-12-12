HYPREP’s BoT Chairman, Dr. Mike Nwielaghi Crowns Academic Feats With First Class In Law

In a remarkable achievement that underscores his commitment to education and excellence, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr. Michael Barieenee Nwielaghi, has been awarded a First Class Bachelor of Law (LLB) Degree from the Rivers State University (RSU).

This accolade culminates a distinguished academic journey that began with a Bachelor of Science and an MBA, solidifying Dr. Nwielaghi’s reputation as a multifaceted scholar and leader.

Born on March 17, 1964, in Ogoni, Rivers State, Dr. Nwielaghi has consistently demonstrated his potential for greatness.

His charm is not merely superficial; it emanates from a cheerful temperament that resonates with those around him.

Described as a man of many parts, he has navigated the academic and professional landscapes with exceptional skill.

Dr. Nwielaghi’s academic path took root at Rivers State University, where he earned his B.Sc in 1988, followed by an MBA in 2004. His thirst for knowledge led him to the University of Port Harcourt, where he completed his PhD in Marketing in 2014.

He has also been a visiting lecturer at Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, contributing his wealth of knowledge and expertise to nurturing the next generation of scholars.

His scholarly contributions include numerous publications, with notable works such as “Trade Sales Promotion Strategies and Marketing Performance in the Soft Drink Industries in Nigeria,” reflecting his expertise and commitment to advancing marketing knowledge in Nigeria.

Dr. Nwielaghi’s accomplishments extend beyond academics. He has received several awards, including notable recognition from the National Network newspaper, underscoring his impact and dedication across various fields.

The recent recognition from RSU, confirmed during the Senate’s 314th Regular Meeting on November 28, 2024, according to information available to National Network newspaper, marks a significant milestone in Dr. Nwielaghi’s academic career.

He achieved a CGPA of 4.59, passing all prescribed examinations from the 2020/2021 to the 2023/2024 session.

His First Class Bachelor of Law (LLB) Degree will be officially conferred on him at the RSU’s Convocation ceremony, billed for Friday, 13th December, 2024.

National Network can authoritatively report that this achievement not only highlights his academic prowess but also sets a commendable example for aspiring students in the legal field.

Dr. Nwielaghi’s illustrious career also includes serving as a Commissioner in the State Electoral Commission, among several other federal, state, and local appointments. His leadership capabilities are further reflected in his role as a community leader and the leader of the Buan Council of Chiefs and Elders, Khana Local Government Area.

As the Chairman of HYPREP, Dr. Nwielaghi plays a pivotal role in addressing the environmental challenges faced by the Ogoni community, particularly concerning hydrocarbon pollution. His leadership is characterized by a commitment to sustainable remediation practices and community engagement, making a tangible impact in the lives of those affected by oil spills and environmental degradation.

Dr. Nwielaghi’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and lifelong learning. His latest academic achievement adds a new dimension to his illustrious career, blending legal expertise with his extensive background in business and marketing. As he continues to champion environmental restoration and community development, Dr. Nwielaghi remains a beacon of hope and excellence in Nigeria’s quest for progress.

In a world where personal charm is often overshadowed by accolades, Dr. Mike Nwielaghi proves that true greatness lies in the harmonious blend of character, education, and purpose.