Akpobari, Bassey Call For Law Governing HYPREP

Renowned rights activist and environmentalist, Comrade Celestine Akpobari has criticized the lack of a robust legal framework governing the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), noting that the current regulations are grossly inadequate.

Speaking when he accompanied some visiting Norwegian environmentalist on tour of some HYPREP’s sites including the multi-billion Naira Center of Excellence at Wiyaakara, Khana Local Government Area on Monday, Akpobari advocated for stronger laws to protect the initiative and ensure its sustainability, even as he expressed disappointment in the government’s lack of financial contribution to the project, labeling it as “appalling”.

Akpobari argued that both the government and oil companies share responsibility for pollution and should equally fund the project’s development.

Echoing the views of Celestine Akpobari, another seasoned activist and leading voice in environmental advocacy, Prof. Nnimmo Bassey who was also on the tour, Described the dire situation in the Niger Delta as a “laboratory of degraded environment,” and stresse3de the urgent need for effective cleanup efforts.

He said the Center’s mission extends beyond remediation as it seeks to educate local communities about the causes and extent of pollution, empowering them with the knowledge necessary to understand and address their specific environmental challenges.

This proactive approach, he said, aims to transform how communities engage with their surroundings, moving from mere reporting of pollution to active participation in environmental stewardship.

Prof. Bassey expressed satisfaction with the quality of workmanship observed at the Center but underscored that its success hinges on effective utilization and maintenance. To this end, Bassey stressed the importance of equipping the facility to ensure it operates optimally and fulfills its mission.