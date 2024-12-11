Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Inspires Hope, Transformation At ‘Time Out With The Lord’

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs has urged Christians to come before God with open hearts, ready to receive transformative words that are capable of changing their lives.

Delivering an uplifting message at an event titled “TimeOut With The Lord with Dr. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Brigg,” held at Chapel of God International Worship Center, 22 Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt on Thursday, Dr. Lulu-Briggs addressed the unpredictable nature of emotions, illustrating how joy can swiftly turn to sadness.

Sharing her personal journey, she recounted how she achieved success without traditional support systems, attributing her accomplishments to divine providence.

“God cares for His children,” she affirmed, urging attendees to trust in His constant support.

The minister, cautioned the audience against allowing their feelings to dictate their relationship with God, emphasizing the importance of approaching Him with respect and without blame.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs called for a deeper commitment to faith, urging congregants to actively seek a meaningful relationship with God rather than merely identifying as Christians.

“Do not remain distant or careless in your walk with Him,” she implored, highlighting the necessity of sincere engagement in their spiritual lives.

A key focus of her message was the significance of the vows made to God, warning against making promises that cannot be kept, referencing historical figures like Martin Luther and John Newton, who experienced life-changing transformations through their commitments.

“True repentance involves turning away from past behaviors,” she explained, reassuring attendees of God’s forgiveness through the blood of Jesus.

In conclusion, Dr. Lulu-Briggs reaffirmed God’s faithfulness to fulfill His promises, encouraging the congregation to maintain their faith, especially in challenging times.

The program, which was streamed live to a global audience, saw the distribution of bibles free of charge to over 100 persons even as her powerful message resonated with hope, inspiring individuals to deepen their relationship with God and be mindful of their emotions, and honor their spiritual commitments.

The interactive session that followed, gave participants as well as online viewers opportunities to ask her questions. ‘TimeOut with the Lord’ is a bible study fellowship that Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs started hosting during the COVID-19 pandemic lock-down. Since then, she hosts it virtually via Zoom (Meeting ID 766 917 6455) at 6pm WAT every Monday and Thursday. This was the first time it was held live.