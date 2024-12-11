WOWICAN Embarks On Awareness Campaign Against Gender Based Violence

The Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Rivers state chapter has embarked on awareness campaign against gender based violence in Port Harcourt.

According to the Secretary of the group, Lady Dr (Mrs) Mary Obisike ” the programme is part of a nation-wide 16 days of activism against gender based violence”.

She said that theirs in Rivers state involved rally across the streets displaying placards with various description condemning the practice. Lady Obisike said they also reach out to schools, markets and other public places with their campaign. She urged members of the public to be observant and speak out to the authorities when they come across any of such incidence with a view to putting a stop to the ugly practice.

Some of the placards had the inscription as “Unite and End the Violence Against Women and Girls; Promote Gender Equality; Reject any form of gender violence; Advocate for laws against the practice and Empower the women”.

Highlight of the programme was a Seminar on the subject matter.

Lady Dr Obisike who was also the Resource Person informed that the group intends to reach out to the Legislature with a bill to drive home their demand to put a stop to violence against Women and Girls.

She used the opportunity to list some of the gender based violence at the home front among couples; harmful traditional practices on widows as well as other physical, sexual, economical and emotional traumas as a result of transfered aggression that may come up from long term consequences.

The women Chair Person, Senior Mother Josephine Ibrah used the opportunity to advised the WOWICAN members on the need for them to promote peace wherever the find themselves as christian mothers for a better, united and peaceful society. The programme ended with praise and worship at the State CAN Secretariat, GRA Port Harcourt after a group photograph.