Rev’d Akah Urges Civil Weddings As Sir Joel and Rejoice Renew Vows

Very Rev’d Dr. Fynface Akah (JP) has emphasized the importance of conducting marriages in the church to attract divine blessings and strengthen families. Speaking at a Civil Wedding and Blessing ceremony tagged REJOE 2024 over the weekend, he encouraged couples to solemnize their unions in the house of God.

The event, held at the Chancel of Our Lady Lynn and Towers Mission (Anglican Rites), Enaka Chantry, celebrated the union of Sir Joel Ogunka Akah and Mrs. Rejoice Nkanuye Akah.

“Whether married already or planning to wed, couples should ensure their union is blessed in the church,” Rev’d Dr. Akah said.

“Today’s joy is not just because the couple serves God or their marriage is young, but because this is a Christian marriage, bringing blessings to their family and the world.”

As founder of Our Lady Lynn and Towers Mission, Rev’d Dr. Akah described Christian marriage as a source of divine grace and commended the couple for taking this important step.

He congratulated them for their successful wedding, particularly amid the country’s economic challenges, and reminded attendees that marriage, when celebrated in faith, becomes a testament of God’s blessings.

The chairman of the occasion, Pastor God’spower Chinedum Amadi, echoed these sentiments, noting that church weddings yield spiritual benefits.

He advised the couple to prioritize love, peace, and understanding as the keys to a successful and harmonious marriage. The ceremony was a vibrant testament to faith, love, and commitment, underscoring the role of Christian unions in building strong, blessed families.