Accountancy Graduates Gift #1m To RSU’s Best Graduating Accounting Student

A set of Accountancy graduates of the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt made headlines at the institution’s 36th Convocation ceremony held on Friday, following the gifting of #1,000,000 to the Best Graduating Student of the Accounting Department of the university.

Under the aegis of DE96 Accountancy Graduates Association of Rivers State University, the accountants made the presentation to Mr. Lucky Amadi Chinazor, who emerged the Accountancy Department’s overall best with a commendable cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.33.

The President of the DE96 Accountancy Graduates Association of Rivers State University, Mr. Loveday Nathaniel Sikpi, FCA, who was represented at the event by the Vice, Mr. Imaitor Ibiba Oghu, FCA announced that Chinazor earned recognition not only for his academic prowess but also for his exemplary commitment to his studies.

Beaming with smiles, Oghu said the gesture aligns with the Association’s mission to motivate future generations to strive for excellence in their academic endeavors.

“The award is aimed at encouraging academic excellence and acknowledging the efforts of outstanding students within the university community,” Oghu said.

“On behalf of our President, Mr. Loveday Nathaniel Sikpi, and the entire Association, I congratulate you, Lucky.

We hope this award serves as both recognition of your hard work and a motivating force as you continue your journey,” he remarked.

The Vice President encouraged Chinazor to remain dedicated to his pursuit of excellence and to embody the values instilled by his mentors.

The event also served as a poignant reminder of the legacy left by the late Dr. J.J.M Braide, a revered lecturer within the department, whose influence continues to inspire students.

As part of their mission to honor his memory, the Chairman of the Reunion Planning Committee, Dr. Sunny Nsirim, FCA, had ppreviously pledged during their 2024 Annual Reunion to immortalize Dr. Braide’s contributions to the University.

The commitment was reaffirmed by the group during the presentation, echoing he sentiments of legacy and inspiration.

Officials of the DE96/Accountancy Graduates Association present at the ceremony included Ikaebinyo Cordon-Tami, Bekinabo Erekosima, and Ezebalike Ezeuke, each sharing in the joy of the historic occasion.

Their presence underscored the collective support and mentorship that characterizes the association’s commitment to nurturing the future leaders of the accounting profession.

A grateful Mr. Chinazor, joined by his mother, expressed appreciation to the association. Bursting in praise, the duo prayed, invoking divine blessings upon every member of the association. As the university community buzzes with the encouraging news, many hope that this award will inspire more students to pursue greatness and carry forward the tradition of excellence established in the Department of Accountancy at Rivers State University.