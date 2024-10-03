KELGA PDP Stakeholder Celebrates Chairmanship Candidate’s Emergence

A PDP Stakeholder in KELGA Ward One Isiokpo, Chief Dr. Goodluck Nwobike, has lauded the emergence of Barr Israel Abori as the Chairmanship Candidate of the APP for the Ikwerre local government council in the forthcoming October 5th, 2024 local government polls describing it as a welcome development.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend in course of the celebration, Dr Nwobike explained that the candidate was a good choice because of his leadership qualities as well as his capability to consolidate on the empowerment programme of the CTC team.

According to him, “Barr Israel Abori is a team player who has been tested and trusted to deliver on his mandate.

He is indeed a round peg in a round hole”, he said.

Sir Nwobike who promised to mobilize support for his eventual victory at the polls urged the eligible voters to get their voter’s cards ready and ensure that the APP candidate emerges victorious to take the LGA to the next level.

He equally used the opportunity to commend all the PDP stakeholders in KELGA and the Caretaker Committee team in the LGA at large on what he described as their unity of purpose and the good foundation which the CTC team laid for the party structures that would drive the Fubara administration’s transformation agenda.

Nwobike described the choice of the Action People’s Party for the simplified Movement group to flag off their solid structure since the PDP will not be on the ballot as a good move to sustain the good governance in the state.

He further calls on other faithfuls who are still sitting on the fence to embrace the good governance of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara which he said Rivers people and residents are enjoying.

He further commended governor Fubara over the economic programs he has lined up for the state as according to him “there are sure to rejuvenate the economy” and pledged the unalloyed cooperation of the followers.