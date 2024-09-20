Oil Theft: Police Uncover Illegal Refining Site In Port Harcourt, Arrest 4 Suspects

The operatives of the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) have again made a significant breakthrough in the continuous fight against oil theft, illegal bunkering and economic sabotage.

According to Public Relation Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the milestone achievement was made after the operatives, in collaboration with the department of operations, Rivers State Command, last week Thursday made discovery of a storage facility in Trans Amadi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, used in dealing and processing illegally acquired Crude oil.

“This operation had led to the arrest of four (4) suspects namely Mr Emmanuel Nwachi 58 years; Mr Adamu Bala 35years; Mr Nura Musa 22 years; Mr Bashir Abubakar 28 years, and the recovery of 40,000 Litres of petroleum products, stored in 67 white storage tanks.

The team however destroyed the site and recovered the equipment and machines used in committing these crimes” he said.

Meanwhile the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reemphasized the commitment of the Force to tackling every form of crime, criminality and corruption, extending to those involved in this economic sabotage. ACP Adejobi added that the Force remains unyielding and will continue to bring these perpetrators to book.