55y-old Woman Slumps, Dies While Sharing Testimony Inside Church

A woman identified as Ifeoma has reportedly died shortly after sharing her testimony at the Ministry Church in Ejigbo, Lagos State.

Ifeoma, 55, collapsed at the altar of the church while sharing her testimony around 8:48 am on Sunday, September 8.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Command spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin stated that Ifeoma was at the front of the church singing songs of gratitude as she prepared to share her testimony.

According to Hundeyin, she suddenly collapsed and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police spokesperson added that the incident was reported to the command by the zonal accountant of the church in Ejigbo. He mentioned that police operatives who were dispatched to the hospital were informed that Ifeoma’s husband and family had already taken her body to Anambra State, her hometown, for her funeral.