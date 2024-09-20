Rivers Police Command Arrests Fake Officer Guarding Cultists During Initiation In Ogoni

…Arrests 5 Students Of Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, CP Olatunji Disu last week Thursday paraded one Fred Monday a suspected cultist who has been impersonating as an Inspector in Nigeria Police.

CP Disu said on August 9, 2024, at about 11.45 pm, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command responded to an intelligence report of a criminal operation in Luegbo Community in Khana Local Government Area.

He explained that on arriving at the scene, the Police met with an ongoing gruesome cult initiation process.

Five suspects, later found to be students of the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, were arrested and confessed to being members of the Vikings confraternity.

They have been charged in court and are presently in a correctional centre.

“While carrying out the arrest of the five cultists, the Police encountered a man with them, fully dressed in Police camouflage and donning the rank of an Inspector of Police.

He was armed with an AK-47 rifle, ten magazines and twenty-nine rounds of live ammunition.

He was taken into custody and after interrogations, his identity was revealed as Fred Monday, a 31-year-old from Wiyakara Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State and resident at F-man Close, Eneka Link Road, Port Harcourt.

“He confessed to being an impostor who bought the rifle in 2021 for NGN 850,000 from an accomplice, Goodluck aka Boy-J.

He also bought ten magazines, thirty-one rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades from the same accomplice.

He disclosed to the Police how he and other gang members would disguise as Policemen to escort criminals to operate in different states, including Akwa-Ibom, Edo, Delta and Rivers State ” the Rivers Police Boss said.

CP Disu stated that Fred Monday is a confessed member of the Iceland cult group and has been carrying out numerous crimes using the cover of being a Policeman to terrorise his victims.

The Rivers Police Chief stated that Mr Monday is also an armed robber who operated as a Keke (tricycle) rider during the day, scanning the area for possible victims to attack under the cover of night.

CP Disu further said investigation is still on as the Police is getting closer to rounding up other members of his gang

He listed exhibits recovered from the suspect are 1 AK-47 rifle, 10 magazines, 29 rounds of live ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command says is aware of the senseless and sporadic shooting at Abuloma area in the Port-Harcourt City Local Government of the State where the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Central Zone were conducting their elections.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko said the Commissioner of Police Rivers State swiftly dispatched Tactical Teams to the scene , but before the arrival of the Police, the perpetrators had gone into hidings.

The Police Image Maker disclosed that Commissioner of Police has given marching order to track down the perpetrators and bring them to face the full wrath of the law. Meanwhile the Rivers State Police Command has advised all law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious movement to the Police, as normalcy has returned to the area.