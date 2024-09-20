Don’t Let Politicians Use You, Comrade William-Pepple Tells Opobo Youths

The President of Opobo Youths Forum, Comrade Moses William-Pepple, has appealed to the youth of Opobo Kingdom to stand firm against being used as tools by politicians seeking to further their own agendas.

He said the warning became necessary following alleged falsehood and propaganda being spread on the social media by those he described as faceless and mischievous groups.

The youths leader who was addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, emphasized the importance of unity and integrity among the youths of Opobo Kingdom.

The President highlighted that the Opobo Youths Forum is the only officially recognized youth organization by the traditional institution in Opobo, reinforcing its role as a unifying body for the community.

“We are a non-partisan, well-constituted body that operates from the fourteen sections down to the sixty-seven War Canoe Houses of Opobo Kingdom,” he explained.

He emphasized that the peace in Opobo is invaluable and urged youths to work together to sustain it, adding.

“The peace we are enjoying in Opobo is something that cannot be bought with money, so all Opobo youths should work together to ensure the sustenance of this peace and harmony.”

Comrade William-Pepple’s message is clear: the future of Opobo lies in the hands of its youth, who must resist manipulation and work together for a brighter, more peaceful tomorrow.

William-Pepple also seized the moment to praise the efforts of Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara in advancing the welfare of the people.

“Thank God, today we have a governor working assiduously for us,” he said, urging the youth to support ongoing development rather than disrupt it.

As the local government elections loom, William-Pepple stressed the importance of maintaining peace, saying, “The peace we are enjoying in Opobo is something that can not be bought with money.

All Opobo youths should work together to ensure the sustenance of this peace and harmony.”

He further encouraged the youth to exercise their political rights responsibly. “Maintain sanity and allow Opobians free political expression. If you support a candidate, do so without fear of harassment or intimidation,” he advised.