Police Track Down Killers Of Rivers CDC Chairman In Delta

The Rivers State Police Command has revealed that the four gang members who participated in the Killing of the Community Development Council (CDC) Chairman of Mgbuoshimini, Chief Ndidi Livingstone on 13th January 2024 in front of his church, the Peculiar Faith Ministries, Rumueme were neutralized in a crossfire between the Police and members of their gang .

Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu in a press briefing recalled that in the operation, four men stormed the church, dragged the victim out and murdered him, shooting him four times with AK-47 rifles, in the presence of his wife, son and church members.

The Rivers Police Chief said he directed a team of Operatives of the FID-Intelligence Response Team and the Rivers State Command on a nationwide manhunt for the killers and the special team identified the four men in a viral video that captured the killing that included the mastermind of the assassination, Peter Daddy Chukwu who was hunted down to a hideout in Ibusa, Delta State on April 5. His attempt to resist arrest led to his death.

CP Disu stated that the unrelenting manhunt for the perpetrators of the shooting and murdering the deceased in the viral video has now led to the arrest of the three other persons directly responsible for the assassination and six more persons belonging to their criminal network.

CP gave the names of the arrested suspects Mr Nnamdi Emmanuel, Alias BYC 35 years old from Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, Mr John Lucas 34 years old from Logoro LGA, Bauchi State, Mr Adebayo Adebayo 48 years old from Ado Ekiti LGA, Ekiti state, Mr Chimizie Adiele 29 years from Osisioma LGA, Abia State, Mr OGolo Promise 25 years old from Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Rivers State, Mr ChIgemezu Anochir Imoyanya ’29 years old from Mbaitolu LGA, Imo State, Mr Sucess Oge 39 years old from Umuahia LGA, Abia State, Ifeanyi Nwadike 30 years old from Emuoha LGA Rivers and Sunday Godspower 33 years old alias 2baba, from Sii village in Khana LGA of Rivers State.

The Rivers Police Boss explained that during the investigation, four of the suspects, John Lucas Nnamdi Emmanuel, Ogolo Promise and Adebayo Adebayo led Operatives to one of their camps at Pipeline, Aluu village for the recovery of their cache of weapons While approaching the camp, they came under heavy gunfire by hoodlums suspected to be fellow gang members.

CP Disu said the suspects attempted to escape in the ensuing ambush but were caught in the crossfire.

“The hoodlums were eventually overpowered, and the suspects rushed to UPTH for medical attention. The Doctor confirmed them dead, and they were deposited in the UPTH morgue for autopsy.

The suspects will be charged in Court as soon as investigations are concluded” CP Disu said. He listed the total arms and ammunition recovered as 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 Assault rifle, 2 SMG rifles, 1 Shotgun riffle, 10 magazines, 150 rounds of live ammunition, 1 Pistol.