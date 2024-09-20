Media Expert Harps On Safe Journalism Practice

Owing to the rapidly evolving media landscape in Nigeria and the world at large, media expert Mr Edetaen Ojo has harped on the need for journalists to know the laws that protect them from legal risks.

He gave the advice during the two-day workshop for journalists on Laws Affecting the Media and the Safety of Journalists, organized by Media Rights Agenda with support from the MacArthur Foundation through the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and is being carried out under the Collaborative Media Engagement for Development, Inclusion and Accountability (CMEDIA) Project.

The Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda (MRA), observed with dismay the relentless and ever increasing onslaught on journalists and the media, in Nigeria through the misuse and abuse of the Law.

He maintained that journalists play a vital role in informing the public, holding those in power accountable, and strengthening our democracy, regretting that performing these roles and doing so effectively often does not win a lot of affection or make journalists popular, rather bring them into confrontation with the rich and powerful.

Mr Ojo pointed out that in performing these critical functions, journalists frequently find themselves navigating complex legal environments and issues, ranging from using the Freedom of Information Act to seek and obtain information, defend themslves or their media organizations against defamation lawsuits.

” Your ability to do your job as a journalist therefore depends not only on your storytelling skills and abilities but also on your knowledge and understanding of the law, especially those that affect the media.

In Nigeria, you could easily face criminal charges brought against you under criminal defamation laws, the law of sedition, or even for violating national security laws. Being well-informed about these legal boundaries can help you as a journalist to avoid unnecessary brushes with the law, thereby allowing you to carry out your duties safely and confidently”, the Executive Director of MRA advised.

He also said familiarity with the laws and regulations affecting journalists and the media empowers them to better protect themselves and their sources.

Edetaen Ojo noted that laws around confidential sources, whistleblowers, and data protection can be tricky stressing that understanding these issues can safeguard the people they frequently rely on for stories, and protect their identities, when necessary, as well as maintain their own credibility and integrity.

He maintained that knowledge of the laws enables journalists to advocate for media freedom, challenge unjust laws and regulations which restrict media rights and freedoms.

He added that journalists who are aware of their legal rights can push back against censorship, demand access to information from public institutions and other entities or officials that are bound by the Freedom of Information Act.

The media guru at Media Career Network informed that It can also empower journalists to resist intimidation from those who would either abuse the law to get at them or even those who would seek to use the law legitimately to prevent them from doing their job.

“In such situations, knowing the law can help you to use legal frameworks to your advantage. In a world where the lines between freedom of expression and legal liabilities are often blurred, as journalists, you must arm yourselves not only with facts but also with the legal knowledge and understanding which can be your armour.

Understanding the law, therefore, is not just important, it is essential for the pursuit of truth and justice”, Mr Ojo advised. He expressed belief that a well-informed media sector is better positioned to serve the public interest and uphold the principles that will ensure that our democracy continues to thrive.