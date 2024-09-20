Etche CTC Chairman Celebrates Gov Fubara, Hands Over Vehicles, Scholarships, Other Gifts

As part of the welfare Initiatives of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to Rivers people, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Etche Local Government Council, Barrister John Otamiri has officially handed over operational vehicles to members of his CTC, the police as well as the OSPAC vigilante group.

At a vibrant ceremony held at Okomoko, Etche Local Government Area on Friday, Speaker of the State Assembly Rt. Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo who performed the handover ceremony, also gifted a vehicle to the Chief Security officer to the CTC Chairman, Mr. Daniel Manele.

The event, attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and residents, also celebrated the awarding of scholarships to six outstanding students from Etche who achieved remarkable scores in their JAMB exams.

Welcoming the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, who represented Governor Siminialayi Fubara, Barrister Otamiri expressed gratitude for the support received from the state government. He stated, “With these gifts, the world will see that there is governance in Rivers State.”

The gathering featured speeches from prominent local leaders, reinforcing their unwavering support for Governor Fubara.

High Chief Dr. Ambrose Nwuzi, leader of the Simplified Movement in Etche, emphasized, “Etche people have always supported this administration… Our presence here today is a testament to our commitment.”

Similarly, Barrister Charles Anyanwu affirmed, “In the next election, Etche people will be the first to support Governor Siminialayi Fubara. Our presence here today shows our love and admiration for the governor’s leadership.”

An inspiring address from an Etche youths leader echoed this sentiment, declaring, “We have no other political affiliation. We will follow Governor Fubara’s lead and support him in the forthcoming election.”

In the same vein, visiting Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Pastor Princewill Ejekwe, also commended Otamiri for his dedication to uplifting the community. He remarked on the impressive turnout at the event, signaling the strong support for Otamiri’s leadership.

In his heartwarming address to the people, Governor Siminialayi Fubara who spoke through his representative, Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo highlighted the importance of grassroots governance.

“My duty is to come and witness democracy at its peak. Etche is totally Simplified,” he declared, affirming the commitment to further empowering the local populace.

In an inspiriting segment of the event, six talented students received scholarships of N500,000 each for their outstanding performance in the JAMB examinations.

The recipients — Ekema Success Eze, Iroegbu Elizabeth, Olile Anyaechi, Nwala Nnamdi Besi, Anunobi Grace, and Chibuonye Onyuku—were celebrated for their academic achievements and encouraged to continue pursuing excellence.

The handover of operational vehicles included those for the DPOs of Okehi and Ozuzu, the Etche OSPAC, and the CSO to the CTC Chairman, Mr. Daniel Manele.

Oko-Jumbo announced the beneficiaries of these vehicles, underscoring the local government’s dedication to improving security and community welfare.

In addition, Barrister Otamiri revealed that the CTC has provided 500 bags of rice, empowered over 100,000 indigenes, and initiated several community development projects, including the renovation of the Okomoko Town Hall.

The day’s events encapsulated the spirit of unity and progress in Etche, as community members rallied together to support and celebrate their achievements. With a strong commitment to governance and community development, the future looks bright for Etche Local Government Area.